Singer Oritsefemi Under Fire For Endorsing Police Brutality In Music Video

Popular singer, Oritsefemi has come under fire on twitter for allegedly endorsing police brutality after he inserted clips of victims in his new music video.

The singer was rebuked for justifying actions of policemen who attacked a lady in Osun state.

In a round of tweets, a web user, Oluyemi Fasipe called out the singer with claims that he reached out to him about the video but he was ‘bragging unintelligently.’

Reacting to the tweets, the female victim in the music video wrote;

“I also tried reaching out via his Instagram and email. No reply, nothing. How does he think I feel I ask again. How does he want my children to feel? He clearly was justifying what happened to me. No human or even animals should be subjected to that kind of brutality.“

Watch the video below:

