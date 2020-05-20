Rivers Gov’t Uncovers Plot To Declare Emergency Rule

The Rivers State Government says there are plans by certain individuals to cause crisis that will lead to the declaration of a State of Emergency in the State.

The State government alleged that the planners of the crisis are Rivers politicians resident in Abuja.

Also Read: Court Convicts Owner, Manager Of Demolished Hotel In Rivers

Commissioner for Information and Communications in the State, Paulinus Nsirim raised the alarm in a statement on Tuesday.

Nsirim stated that the characters behind the plot were the same persons whose alleged plan, “to declare a State of Emergency in the State since 2015 has not succeeded because of God’s intervention.”

Nsirim noted that the individuals want to use the Covid-19 to create panic in the state to persuade the FG to declare emergency rule in the state.