Cambridge University Lecturer Bags Promotion After Tweeting ‘White Lives Don’t Matter’

A lecturer of the University of Cambridge has been promoted to a professor after she received abusive messages and death threats for tweeting “White Lives Don’t Matter”.

Dr. Priyamvada Gopal, 51, who teaches in the Faculty of English at Churchill College, took to the social media platform to write: “I’ll say it again. White Lives Don’t Matter. As white lives.”

Her tweets were welcomed with some backlash as the lecturer even got death threats. A petition titled “Fire Cambridge Professor for Racism” was also launched on the petition site change.org on Wednesday demanding that Dr. Gopal be fired by the university for the controversial tweet.

READ ALSO – White Police Officers Kneel To Wash Feet Of Black Protesters, Beg For Forgiveness Over Years Of Racism (Video)

Dr. Gopal, however, announced that the university promoted her to a full Professorship.

She added: “I would also like to make clear I stand by my tweets, now deleted by Twitter, not me. They were very clearly speaking to a structure and ideology, not about people. My Tweet said whiteness is not special, not a criterion for making lives matter. I stand by that.”