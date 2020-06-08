UK Protesters Pull Down, Throw Statue Of Slave Trader, Edward Colston Into River (Video)

Protesters tore down the statue of Edward Colston, a notorious British slave trader Sunday.

They then dumped the statue in a harbour. The removal of the statue came on the second day of demonstrations against George Floyd’s death.

Footage showed a few dozen people tie a rope around the neck of Colston’s statue and bring it to the ground in the southwestern city of Bristol.

They stamped on it for a few minutes before carrying it and heaving it into the harbour with a great cheer.

Watch The Video Here: