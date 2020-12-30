Davido to splash N2m to winner of #TuleChallenge,

Award winning singer and songwriter Davido is currently the talk of social media.

The music star continues to trend online nonstop since he released a video clip of himself chanting the words “TULE” on his social media pages.

Just recently, Davido decided to bless his fan with a cash price of 2million naira, if anyone is able to remake the the trending TULE video.

Sharing the news, he wrote:

TULE CHALLENGE 2M NAIRA ! Make sure u tag #TULECHALLENGE e get y

In another news, Club owner and promoter, Cubana Chief Priest took to Twitter to reveal that if singer, Davido quits singing, the entire music industry would collapse.

Davido had taken to social media to announce that he would be quitting music, after there were multiple online reports that he had a brawl with Burna Boy at a club, Twist, in Ghana.

The brawl was alleged to have started after Burna Boy reportedly moved towards Davido’s camp in the club. According to reports, the African Giant was allegedly angered as the DJ in the club continued to play different songs by Davido, despite the fact that Wizkid and Burna Boy were in the club.

So far both Burna Boy and Davido’s camp have kept mum over the alleged brawl at the club in Ghana despite videos that have surfaced online as The Punch has reached out to them but to no avail.

Calling on players of the Nigerian music industry to speak to Davido over his decision to quit music, Cubana Chief Priest described the singer as the pillar of the music industry in Nigeria.

He wrote on Twitter;

“If Davido should leave Music, the entire Nigeria music Industry will collapse. We all know how he has lifted so many people today. The real Odogwu himself David Adeleke”

