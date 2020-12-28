Northern Elders Attack Kukah For Seeking Buhari’s Removal

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has faulted Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah for suggesting an undemocratic removal of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese in his Christmas message accused the President of nepotism.

He said, “This government owes the nation an explanation as to where it is headed as we seem to journey into darkness. The spilling of blood must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond our comprehension. Are we going to remain hogtied by these evil men or are they gradually becoming part of a larger plot to seal the fate of our country?

“President Buhari deliberately sacrificed the dreams of those who voted for him for what seemed like a programme to stratify and institutionalise northern hegemony by reducing others in public life to second-class status. He has pursued this self-defeating and alienating policy at the expense of greater national cohesion.

“Every honest Nigerian knows that there is no way any non-northern Muslim President could have done a fraction of what President Buhari has done by his nepotism and got away with it. There would have been a military coup a long time ago or we would have been at war. The President may have concluded that Christians will do nothing and will live with these actions.”

Reacting to this statement, NEF expressed that though it cannot agree less with Bishop Kukah that the Buhari administration lacks respect for inclusiveness, it is irresponsible to search for undemocratic solutions.

The Forum’s Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made this known to newsmen on Sunday.

He expressed that the country is paying a heavy price for mediocrity and ineffectiveness in key areas of decision-making under President Buhari.

He, however, stated that the Forum will not encourage contemplation of any other form of government other democracy.

To him, Nigerians who feel there are sufficient grounds to challenge the administration should seek redress in court.