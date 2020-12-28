We’ll Clampdown On People With Fake COVID-19 Certificates – Lagos Health Commissioner

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, has raised an alarm over fake COVID-19 result certificates on sale in the state.

Abayomi claims international travellers in Lagos are gaining access to fake COVID-19 certificates.

The commissioner disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday in Lagos.

According to him, the state government was putting machinery in place to apprehend those doing such unscrupulous businesses.

“Positivity for inbound travellers is on the rise as Nigerians in the Diaspora return to spend Christmas in Lagos.

“It has come to our attention that a number of people are patronising individuals that sell fake COVID-19 results.

“We are currently putting in processes to identify both buyers and sellers, and we will not hesitate to prosecute them,” Abayomi said.