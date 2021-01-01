2021: Year To Calm Down And Wail Less: Femi Adesina Tells Critics

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has called on the critics of President Muhammadu Buhari to reduce wailing in 2021 and hail the President’s efforts.

The Presidential media aide this known in a statement titled ‘2021: Year To Calm Down And Wail Less,’ on his Facebook page on Thursday night.

The President’s spokesman explained that he gave Buhari’s critics the nickname ‘wailers’ because they were fond of criticising him even to the point of absurdity.

He noted that the President’s critics had proudly accepted the nickname while Buhari’s supporters were called hailers.

Adesina in his post stated that 2021 would be a year of hard work in order to meet the deadline of the infrastructural development of 2022.

He urged Nigerians to criticize less and give the government more support.

