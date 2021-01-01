EndSARS: Buhari Says Protest ‘Understandable’, Restates Pledge To Meet Protesters Demands

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the #EndSARS protests embarked upon by young Nigerians last October is ‘understandable.’

He, however, reiterated his administration’s promise to fulfill the five key requests demanded by #EndSARS protesters last October.

The President made this known during a New Year message broadcast to Nigerians on Friday.

“In this journey to nationhood, we have experienced the highs and lows,” President Buhari said.

Also Read: Buhari Lacks Capacity To Tackle Insecurity — Rivers Rep, Chinda

“2020 indeed came with a lot of challenges ranging from security and economic issues across the regions to understandable protests that were mainly led by our youths and served notice to the demand for police reforms and accountability.

“This government heard, this government listened and this government is committed to fulfilling the five demands of our youths, fully understanding that we all wish well for Nigeria.”