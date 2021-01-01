Nigeria Suffered From Lazy, Uninspiring Leadership – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed that a “lazy and uninspiring leadership” from the Federal Government resulted in the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation.

“As a country, we have taken our share of the blow that Covid-19 dealt with the globe,” the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections noted.

“And worst still, we suffered a multi-facet downcast on account of lazy and uninspiring leadership from the government at the centre – most especially.”

Atiku, while describing 2020 as a “dramatic” year, expressed that it will take a while for the impact of the pandemic to go away and life returning to normal.

Atiku also pointed out that the virus highlighted the need for cooperation and the bond of humanity.

“It is cheering that we are entering the New Year with refreshing news of a handful of certified vaccines against the dreaded Covid-19 virus,” he added.

“And better still is news of commencement of vaccination in some parts of the world. I am expectant that the vaccine(s) would soon be available for vaccination in Nigeria. It is also hoped that very soon life would return to normal.”