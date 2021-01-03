Five Prominent Politicians Who Died Of Coronavirus In 2020 (Video)

COVID-19 outbreak, which originated from Wuhan in China, has ravaged Nigeria, claiming the lives of citizens, including prominent personalities, especially politicians.

About 1,278 deaths persons are said to have died in the country from the disease. Nigeria has recorded over 86,576 cases and 73,322 people have been discharged, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) daily update.

After almost 8 months of total lockdown, the restriction was eased and citizens went back to their normal lives. However, this didn’t mean that the coronavirus no longer existed. The government tried its best to salvage the situation and contain the spread of the disease, but this has yielded minute result.

Unfortunately, there has been a spike in the number of cases in Nigeria since early December. Taking this into consideration, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced new restrictions in an attempt to prevent the second wave of infection from spreading rapidly in the state. Let’s not forget, the governor also contracted the disease. The virus doesn’t look at faces as it affects both the rich and poor. Information Nigeria has compiled the names of 5 politicians, who succumbed to the deadly disease. Abba Kyari

Joining the list of notable figures that have fallen victim to the deadly disease is Abba Kyari, the chief of staff of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari. He passed away on April 17 at the age of 67 at the First Cardiology Consultants, a private hospital, situated in Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Kyari first tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24. Unfortunately, he died from complications from the coronavirus, the Lagos state government revealed. He was buried at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, on April 18. There were controversies surrounding railing his burial as senior government officials, who were present at the event, were rebuked by medical officials and health workers for not practicing social distancing.

Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo

Senator Adebayo Sikiru Osinowo, also known as Pepperito died of coronavirus at the same hospital where Kyari, Ajimobi and Kashamu died.

Osinowo, who represented the Lagos East senatorial constituency at the National Assembly, passed away on June 15 at the age of 64. He was buried the same day at his Abuja residence.

The Senate held a valedictory session in his honor, where his colleagues observed a one-minute silence and prayed for the repose of his soul. The lawmakers also praised his immense contribution to the development of the country’s democracy.

Abiola Ajimobi

On June 25, the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from COVID-19 complications. He was 70. Ajimobi was admitted to First Cardiologist and Cardiovascular Consultants Hospital in Lagos after slipping into coma. He, however, passed away. He is survived by his wife and five children. Ajimobi was declared as the acting chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while he was battling with the virus.

Buruji Kashamu

The Nigerian politician from Ijebu East senatorial district also succumbed to the coronavirus disease. He died in Lagos on 8 August 2020 as a result of complications caused by COVID-19. He was 62 years old. Kashamu served as a Senator representing Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly. His friend and former colleague in the Senate, Ben Murray-Bruce shared the news of his death online. He was the third politician and high-profile Nigerian to die of COVID-19 complications at First Cardiology Hospital in Lagos.

Femi Odekunle

Mr Odekunle, a professor of criminology and member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), died 12 days after contracting COVID-19. According to reports, family and close associates claimed that Odekunle was gasping for air due to shortage in oxygen supply at the isolation center inside the Abuja University Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada where he died on Tuesday evening. He was the first Nigerian Professor of criminology. Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar had described the untimely demise of Odekunle as a huge loss.