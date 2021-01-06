I Want To Be Your 8th Wife -Lady Propose To Ned Nwoko

A Nigerian lady identified as Tessy Diemiruaye, who appears to have been crushing on the wealthy husband of 7, has indicated interest in being his 8th wife.

The Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Ned Nwoko seems to have a way with women as they still want a chance to become his wife despite him already having 7 wives.

Recall that Ned, 60, got married to his most recent wife, Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels in 2019.

However, not minding his age and polygamous home, Tessy took to her Instagram page and begged for a chance to be made his 8th wife.

She revealed that although she is dark skinned, her quality includes being able to ‘catch fire’.

Sharing a photo of the 60-year-old politician businessman, she wrote;

I want to be your 8th Wife just let me know when you are ready but I black o.. I Nur Yellow like the rest o But I dey Catch Fire.

