Obi Cubana Loses Mother

Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has announced the death of his mother.

The business mogul, who made this known in his recent post on social media, shared a beautiful photo of his mother surrounded by her family and thanked God for the life she had.

His caption reads ;

2020!

We love you mum; We thank God for your life.

We will forever miss u super woman!

Rest well, Odoziaku Akaeze….. Mama Cuban

Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur recently splashed a car gift on his club manager in late December 2020.