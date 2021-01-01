Obi Cubana Loses Mother

By
Information Nigeria
-

Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has announced the death of his mother.

The business mogul, who made this known in his recent post on social media, shared a beautiful photo of his mother surrounded by her family and thanked God for the life she had.

His caption reads ;

2020!
We love you mum; We thank God for your life.
We will forever miss u super woman!❤
Rest well, Odoziaku Akaeze….. Mama Cuban

Information Nigeria recalls the entrepreneur recently splashed a car gift on his club manager in late December 2020.

