US Election Process Worse Than That Of Third World Countries – Trump

United States President Donald Trump has expressed that the country’s election process is worse than that of third world countries.

Third World countries are developing countries of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Australia/Oceania.

Trump made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday as the Democratic Party won the first of two Georgia run-offs.

“They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!” he tweeted.

US Congress is set to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump on Wednesday night.