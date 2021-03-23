Even Obasanjo Went To Prison, I Am Not Ashamed Of My experience – Kalu

Chief whip of the senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed that he is not ashamed of his six months stint in prison.

Kalu spoke at the campaign rally of Mascot Uzor Kalu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Aba North/south constituency in the house of representatives.

Kalu gave this response to comments credited to Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia governor, and Enyinnaya Abaribe, the Senate minority leader.

They reportedly said Kalu had not recovered from his prison experience following statement credited to Kalu that roads in Abia were either funded by the federal government or Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Reacting to the comments, the lawmaker, a former Governor of Abia State, stated that God allowed him to be imprisoned because “it is part of my life script.”

“This is 10pm and I am here with you, can the Governor or Abaribe come here? That is why in leadership, you have to be with the people you are leading,” Kalu said at the event held Monday night.

“But they don’t understand this simple technique, all the projects they claim to be doing are all on radio, nothing on the ground. Joseph went to prison, even Obasanjo went to prison.

“My going to prison is part of my life script and I am thankful God allowed it.”