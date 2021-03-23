Irabor: 500 Boko Haram Members In Jail

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor has expressed that more than 500 Boko Haram members have been jailed since the operation Safe Corridor started.

He made this known while speaking at a conference tagged “The North-East Symposium on Reintegration, Reconciliation and Resettlement,” on Monday.

Irabor, who was represented by Bamidele Ashafa, stated that over 1,000 of the insurgents have been prosecuted.

He said some of those jailed were sentenced to 60 years.

“The federal government of Nigeria does not condone Boko Haram. Over 1,000 Boko Haram members have been prosecuted. I want to use this opportunity to say that over 500 have been jailed and are serving various jail terms for up to 60 years, the minimum term is five years,” he said.

“Arrangements are also being concluded to begin the trial of another set of Boko Haram suspects. That will start between now and June.”