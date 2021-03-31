Garba Shehu Defends Buhari’s London Trip, Says President Not A Medical Tourist

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s latest trip to the United Kingdom is not for medical tourism.

He made this clarification while speaking on Tuesday when he featured on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

Shehu expressed that President Buhari has maintained a relationship with his doctors in the UK for over 30 years.

Speaking on the development, Shehu said the decision of the president to embark on the medical trip is “wise and quite correct.”

He added that it doesn’t speak well for Buhari to change his doctors every year because of distance.

“I think that, unfortunately, there is the misconception of the president’s trip, seen in the context of medical tourism,” he said.

“President Buhari is not a medical tourist — if somebody has kept retainership with medical experts; we are talking about 30 years and plus.

“Each year, they view you and examine you and give you a pass and advise you on what to do. Would you, given this position, be changing your doctors every other year, because there is a chance the distance will be shortened?

“I think the president is wise and quite correct in his decision that he retains consistently the set of doctors who have ensured good health for himself.”