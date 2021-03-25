Is Davido Trying To Copyright ‘E Choke’ Because Wizkid’s ‘E Don Spoil’ Debuts #1 On Slang Board Chart?

Singer Wizkid‘s slang ‘E Don Spoil’ has allegedly debut #1 on the slang board chart according to a Twitter user surpassing Davido‘s ‘E Choke’.

According to Twitter user, Wizkid’s ‘E Don Spoil’ which he generated just a few days ago has surpassed Davido’s ‘E Choke that has been used by a lot of people.

This has made a lot of netizens wonder if that is the reason why Davido wants to copyright his slang ‘E Choke’ by claiming its usage is getting out of hand.

This has been a ‘battle’ between both Davido and Wizkid’s fans as they all try to defend their favorites when Davido and Wizkid themselves aren’t bothered about any of that.

screenshot below;