Acting IGP Appoints Inuwa As Force Secretary, Retains Mba As Police PRO

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has appointed an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Hafiz Inuwa, as the Force Secretary and member of the Force Management Team.

He also retained Frank Mba as spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Baba made the development known on Friday while announcing postings, appointments and reappointments of top police commanders.

Also Read: BREAKING: Osinbajo Decorates Acting IGP Usman Alkali Baba

Inuwa takes over from Mustapha Dandaura who has now been redeployed to Zone 7 police headquarters in Abuja.

Baba also ordered the posting of Idris Abdullahi Abubakar, a chief superintendent of police, as the PSO II to the IGP, and Isah Abdulhamid, a superintendent of police, as personal assistant to the IGP.

Nura Kabir Hanga, a superintendent of police, was appointed as secretary to the IGP.