Alleged Money Laundering: Appeal Court Acquits Dokpesi

The court of appeal in Abuja has discharged and acquitted Raymond Dokpesi, former chairman of Daar Communications PLC, of corruption allegations.

Dokpesi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, was said to have fraudulently received the N2 billion as part of arms funds allegedly diverted by then-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

The Court of Appeal, in a unanimous judgment of its three-man panel, on Thursday, upheld the no-case submission filed by Dokpesi and DAAR Communications against the seven counts of money laundering preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Delivering judgment on the separate appeals filed on behalf of the appellants by their lawyer, Kanu Agabi, the Court of Appeal held that the EFCC failed woefully to establish a prima facie case against them at the trial court.