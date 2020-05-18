Dokpesi Asks AIT To Stop Airing Comments Made By Him And His Son Over COVID-19 Experience

Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications Plc, has asked the African Independent Television (AIT) not to air comments made by him and his son regarding their COVID-19 experience at an isolation centre in Abuja.

Dokpesi and his son were diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted to Gwagwalada isolation centre.

However, when Raymond Dokpesi jnr was discharged, he complained that although he no longer feels sick, he didn’t get any documentary evidence of his COVID-19 status.

His father in a memo dated May 17 and addressed to the chairman (his son), general managing director (GMD), managing director (MD) AIT and other top members of the management team, said the comments should not be aired as it would be seen as though they are using the platform to promote a personal agenda.

“I write to kindly request you to discontinue referencing the comments and views expressed by both the founder – high chief Engr. A.A Dokpesi, OFR and the chairman – chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr in all your news bulletins and in fact bring them down from all your official websites for now,” he said.

“Very senior citizens and elders have argued and [i] agree with them that I should have addressed a private letter to the PTF and the presidency rather than cast aspersions on their methods thereby creating doubt in the minds of the public. I also agreed to an immediate truce.

“We must never be construed to be using ownership of the platform to promoting our personal agenda or settling some scores with perceived opponents.”

“I thank you all for your support and loyalty, but like gallant soldiers, let us leave this fight for another day. Kindly keep all the original footages,” Dokpesi said.