Arsenal Secure Draw With Last Minute Equaliser Against Fulham

Eddie Nketiah’s goal late in stoppage time for Arsenal delivered a major blow to Fulham’s chances of staying up in the Premier League.

Until Nketiah’s 97th-minute effort, Josh Maja’s second-half penalty had looked likely to give the Cottagers a hugely valuable three points in their battle against relegation.

Maja converted from the spot after Mario Lemina was fouled by Arsenal’s Brazilian defender Gabriel.

The result leaves Fulham six points from safety, but with the added disadvantage of having played two games more than both Brighton and Burnley – the sides directly above them.