Imo Prison Attack: 1,844 Inmates Escaped – Nigerian Correctional Service

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that 1,844 inmates escaped following the attack on its custodial centre in Owerri on Monday.

This was made known in a statement by NCoS spokesman, Francis Enobore.

He stated that the yet to be identified gunmen stormed the facility in the early hours of Monday 5th April 2021, gained entrance into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block.

The statement further notes that 35 inmates refused to escape while others fled.

According to the statement, a comprehensive investigation into the incident has been ordered by the Acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure.