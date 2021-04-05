Peruzzi Recounts How Difficult It Was For Him To Meet Davido

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, alias Peruzzi has recounted how difficult it was for him to get to meet Davido.

The DMW recording artist who is set to release his debut studio album, ‘Rum & Boogie’ on Friday, April 9th disclosed what he went through to get across to the DMW boss in a recent interview with actress and media personality, Nancy Isime on her show ‘The Nancy Isime Show’.

The ‘Somebody Baby’ crooner noted that it was the day that his life changed forever.

“I remember everything so well because that was the day my life changed. I was just looking at him like ‘guy just call me now, I’m here'”, he said.

Watch the video HERE