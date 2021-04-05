It Is Rude To Keep Holy Bibles In Hotel Rooms – Bisi Alimi

Popular Nigerian gay rights activist, Bisi Alimi has come for hotels that place Holy Bibles beside the bed in their guest rooms.

In a recent post sighted on the public speaker and LGBTQ advocate’s Instagram page, the UK-based actor turned activist writes that it is rude of Nigerian hoteliers to attempt to force their religion down the throat of agnostics and atheists.

“We honestly need to stop putting Bible in hotel rooms. It is rude. This act of forcing your religion down our throat is rude! Simple”, Alimi wrote as he shared a picture of the Holy Bible.

See his post below: