Itsekiri Announces Demise Of Olu Of Warri, Unveils New Olu Designate

Palace officials have officially announced the death of Ogiame Ikenwoli, the Olu of Warri, Delta state.

Recall that Ikenwoli was reported to have died in December 2020 from COVID-19 complications, however, the palace denied his death, saying the monarch was indisposed and receiving medical care.

Also Read: Nigeria Has Come To Stay As A United, Indivisible Entity – Obaseki

However, on Monday, the Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Atserunleghe announced the death of the 20th Olu of Warri.

The announcement was followed by 20 cannon shots signifying that 20 Olus had reigned so far.

The palace also announced Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko, a prince, as the new Olu of Warri designate.