Insecurity: Taraba Govt Calls For Unity, Vigilance

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has called on residents of the state and Nigerians to be united in tackling the myriads of security challenges facing the country.

He said, “Unity and vigilance should be our weapons against insecurity. My administration is working hard with security agencies to end kidnappings and killings of innocent people by criminals, thus, I solicit for the support of all men and women of goodwill towards the success of these efforts.

He made this call in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bala Dan Abu, to commemorate the 2021 Easter celebration on Sunday.

He called on all Christians in the State not to allow the lessons of Easter brought by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ to elude them.

Also Read: Boko Haram Consuming Nigeria Under Buhari’s Watch, Says Kukah

Governor Ishaku also expressed joy that normalcy was returning to some parts of the state hitherto experiencing unrest.

He further pleaded with the people of the state regardless of all ethnic backgrounds, religious faiths and political affiliations to forget their differences and to work together in the interest of peace and development.

“I am glad that peace has gradually returned to the trouble spots and communities in Taraba State, and I assure Tarabans that everything will be done to ensure that this achievement is sustained. I will also like to plead with Tarabans of all ethnic backgrounds, religious faiths and political affiliations to forget their differences and to work together in the interest of peace and development.”