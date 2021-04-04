Boko Haram Consuming Nigeria Under Buhari’s Watch, Says Kukah

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, has again slammed President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government over the security challenges of Nigeria.

He expressed that the terrorist group, Boko Haram is consuming the nation under President Buhari’s watch.

Kukah, a vocal critic of the administration, delivered the new criticisms in his Easter message.

In the message titled “Nigeria: Before our glory departs,” Kukah reflects on the current realities of Nigeria and its citizens.

He recalled that President Buhari had in 2015 described Boko Haram insurgents as a typical case of small fires causing large fires.

“On May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari, at his swearing-in as President of Nigeria, said: Boko Haram is a typical case of small fires causing large fires,” Kukah said.

“Now, before his watch, the fires are consuming the nation, and in many instances, they indeed start small.

“In all, Nigeria’s troubles are growing by the day, but our hands must remain stretched out in supplication.”

Bishop Kukah also blamed those in power for the increasing cases of banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and armed robbery in the country.

He noted that insecurity keeps deteriorating because the ruling class pays more attention to rehabilitating bandits and kidnappers than the victims.

“Taunted by Boko Haram, ravaged by bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, and other merchants of death across the nation, there is collective fear as to whether Nigeria’s glory is about to depart! Retired military and intelligence officers lament over what has become of their glorious profession as they watch the humiliation of our military personnel. Traumatised citizens are tortured daily by bandits.”