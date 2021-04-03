Buhari Condemns ‘Terrorist Attack’ On Soludo, Says Perpetrators Won’t Be Spared

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the “cowardly terrorist attack” on the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo.

Recall that Soludo was attacked on Wednesday by gunmen at an interactive town hall meeting in Isuofia, Aguata LGA of Anambra state. Three police officers providing security for him were killed in the attack.

Reacting to the development, the president on Saturday stated that his administration will continue to empower security agencies to fight terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on an outstanding Nigerian, Professor Chukwuma Soludo,” Buhari was quoted as saying in a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson.

“Our prayers are with him and the families of the security operatives who lost their lives trying to defend innocent citizens assembled for a peaceful meeting.

“We will continue to empower the police and the armed forces in their brave struggle against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.”