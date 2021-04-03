Don’t Come Around Me If You Are Not Adding Value – Lilian Afegbai Tells Admirers

Former Big Brother Africa star, Lilian Afegbai has announced that she is only seeking value in a relationship and that anyone secretly admiring her or interested in her must be able to bring a lot to the table.

The reality TV star cum actress made this announcement via her Instagram Stories.

According to the actress and brand influencer, she is working hard to afford to cater to her needs; therefore, she expects the same from her ideal partner.

The reality TV star also pointed out that sex is overrated and there is more to a mutually beneficial relationship than just sex.

