Don’t Come Around Me If You Are Not Adding Value – Lilian Afegbai Tells Admirers

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Former Big Brother Africa star, Lilian Afegbai has announced that she is only seeking value in a relationship and that anyone secretly admiring her or interested in her must be able to bring a lot to the table.

The reality TV star cum actress made this announcement via her Instagram Stories.

According to the actress and brand influencer, she is working hard to afford to cater to her needs; therefore, she expects the same from her ideal partner.

Read AlsoTake Care Of Your Woman No Matter How Little You Can Afford – Actress Lilian Afegbai Tells Men

The reality TV star also pointed out that sex is overrated and there is more to a mutually beneficial relationship than just sex.

See her full post below:

The actress’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here