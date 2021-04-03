BREAKING: Afenifere Spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, Is Dead

The national publicity secretary for the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, is dead.

Odumakin, a public analyst, activist, and politician, reportedly died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos on Saturday morning.

His wife, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, was also quoted to have confirmed the news of the death.

“A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.

“He was OK before. Even on March 10, he was still attending meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone,” she told PUNCH newspaper on Saturday.

He reportedly died at the intensive care unit of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.