Lekki Shooting: #EndSars Coordinator Submits Flash Drives As Evidence To Lagos Panel

Serah Ibrahim, one of the coordinators of the #EndSARS protest has said she witnessed how soldiers and later policemen shot innocent protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

Serah revealed this in her testimony on Saturday at the resumed sitting of the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters.

She had earlier said she witnessed the shooting on the night of October 20, 2020 being a coordinator at the protest ground in Lekki.

235 petitions received by the panel, there were 14 cases related to the Lekki shooting.

The panel is racing against time after it got a three-month extension to complete the hearing and give decisions in the 235 petitions it received from the public.

To make up for some of the time lost to the Easter holidays, the panel listed 17 cases for hearing on Saturday as opposed to about 10 to 12 it usually hears at a sitting.