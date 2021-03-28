EndSARS: Those Who Instigate Violence Have Means To Flee Nigeria, Says Keyamo

Minister for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has stated that those who instigated violence during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 have the means to flee Nigeria if war breaks out.

He expressed that those who become victims in war are usually not the intended targets but the hapless ones who are influenced by the advocates of war.

The Minister made this assertion on his Twitter page on Saturday.

He expressed that the call for calm that comes from the government and responsible citizens is not out of cowardice but to protect the weak.

He wrote:

“During the COVID-19 lockdown, those badly affected were, unfortunately, the weak and lowly amongst us; during ENDSARS, the eventual victims that lost billions were not the intended targets; the insurgency in the North East has mostly affected the weak and vulnerable amongst us;

“The victims of war would not be the intended targets, but the hapless ones who’re listening to the advocates of war. When Govt & responsible citizens call for calm, it’s not out of cowardice or self-preservation; it’s to protect the weak from the fraudulent intrigues of a few.

“ENDSARS has taught Nigerians a bitter lesson: those who push others to violence usually have the means and resources to take care of themselves and their families and even leave our shores whilst those who they instigate to violence suffer the brutal consequences or even die.”

