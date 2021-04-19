‘My Landlady Asked For Sex In Exchange For Rent In Lekki’– Nigerian Man Shares Tale

A Nigerian man has shared with the internet community how his landlady requested sex from him so he forgoes the N3 million rent he’s supposed to pay.

According to the man, he moved into the apartment in the plush neighbourhood of Lekki two years ago and the wife of the owner of the house who handles the rent collection and other matters was the one who attended to him.

His lengthy tale as published on social media, reads;

‘Two Years ago, I moved into a semi-detached fully serviced apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos. Because of the job I do, I needed a very comfortable housing arrangement to portray myself as living on the high side of life and thereby attracting rich clients to myself. The rent was throat-cutting. I even got a loan to add to get the place.

The lease was handled by the wife of the property owner (Landlord’s wife). She is a lawyer and into Estate Management. Pretty and with well-rounded breasts and bum, Tonia; my Landlord’s wife; was a lady in her early forties. Right from when I met her, she was flirtatious with me. Probably because she knew I was a single guy with my fiancée still schooling for her Masters Degree abroad; precisely in South Africa. Marriage; for me; is in the next two years, and all I wanted was just to focus on my career, and build it to a certain level before marriage.

As a dashing young man, getting attention from ladies has never been strange to me. I get it all the time. My Landlord’s wife was no different. After I moved in, she kept calling and texting me. I played along and acted friendly but I had no intention of taking it further. I was a perfect gentleman.

This woman got serious and would show up randomly at my place. She promised I would not need to pay another rent for the place which was a whooping three million naira per annum. All she wanted from me was sex. Apparently, her husband was a bloody cheat too. They deserved each other I must say.

She would complain and tell me about how sex-starved she was. She would tell me how her husband has been busy flirting with other women out there and seductively told me that she had no reason to be horny when she can do business’ with me. Her offer was really tempting. I resisted because that was not just my thing. I can mess with a lady but not with a married lady; and my landlady for that matter.

But where she caught up with me was last year when my rent was going to expire. I had already received a notice from the property company to pay up. I was hard up. I tried to mop up as much cash as I could but I could barely come up with 20% of the rent. I called this lady one morning, pleading to give me some time to come up with the money.

She later showed up at my place later in the evening, asking me why I was proving difficult. That I did not need to pay anything if I gave her what she wanted. I asked her how do I know she would keep her word. She promised to write me a receipt for the rent paid once I agreed. In my desperation, I agreed. I saw it as a good deal! I quickly unzipped her blouse as if it was on fire. I grabbed her breasts.

That was how my relationship with this lady started. She was a tigress! Her sexual strength often wore me out. She was always horny. I often managed to keep up with her sexual pace. She was far stronger than me in the act. It became an almost everyday thing! Each time, I would ask her for my receipt, but she would say she has done it but the accountant is yet to release it. She even showed me an SMS she sent to the Accountant.

