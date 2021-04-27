Ortom Accuses Buhari Of Working For Fulanis To Take Over Nigeria

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of working for the Fulani tribe to take over Nigeria.

He made the allegation on Tuesday in reaction to the recent killing of residents allegedly by herdsmen in parts of the state.

“What is happening now, to me, is very clear; Mr President is just working for these Fulanis to take over the whole country.

“His body language is what is being played out,” the governor alleged while condemning the activities of herdsmen in the state.

He added, “The body language, the action and inaction of Mr President shows that he is only the President of Fulani people; I have known this.

“We are becoming a banana republic, if we have a president who gave the security agencies order to shoot at sight, whosoever is having AK-47 and the Minister of Defence came out to say that they cannot shoot at sight… so who is the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces?”

Governor Ortom insisted that the activities of herdsmen in the country must be condemned while the people should come together to hold the President to account.

He decried that no fewer than 70 people have been killed in the last two weeks in three local governments of the state.