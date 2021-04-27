Osinbajo: We’re Reorganising Nigeria’s Security Architecture

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that the federal government is reorganising Nigeria’s entire security architecture.

He made this known on Monday when he received Ahmed Abdullahi Hassan, Yakanaje of Uke kingdom, Nasarawa state, at the presidential villa.

Osinbajo stated that the present security challenges the country is facing is to prepare it for a greater and prosperous future.

In a statement on Tuesday, Laolu Akande, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, said the vice-president also emphasised the role of traditional rulers in stabilising the country.

Also Read: Insecurity: Buhari Is Dealing With A Very Difficult Situation — Gbajabiamila

“This is a big country, so policing is very difficult. There is a need for us to reorganize our security architecture, which is what is going on now.

“I believe strongly that the reason why we are experiencing what we are going through today is because we are being prepared for the future.

“A future where we will take into account all of the problems because if we haven’t gone through the problems we are going through now, it will be difficult for us to appreciate the importance of fairness and justice, the importance of giving people a voice and a representation. I am very pleased to hear about what you are doing.

“One of the reasons why we have some of the divisions and conflicts in the parts of the country is because people do not feel included in the management of affairs in their localities.”

“There is no question at all that we are facing security challenges, but we are able to overcome them. The role of the leadership is to sit down to think through the problems,” Osinbajo said.