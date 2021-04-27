Insecurity: Buhari Is Dealing With A Very Difficult Situation — Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is dealing with a very difficult situation concerning security challenges in the country.

He made the remark on Monday after a closed-door meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Gbajabiamila explained that he was at the Villa to discuss with President Buhari on the worsening security situation in the country.

“We spoke about security, we spoke about the economy, we spoke about politics, and he has a listening ear when we proffer ideas; he tells us his own views and we come to some consensus one way or the other,” he said.

He also added that the National Assembly would do everything possible to assist the President to reach a consensus on the nation’s security challenges.