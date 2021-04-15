President Buhari Returns From UK

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria from London, where he has been taking a short rest.

Buhari reportedly arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 4.45 pm on Thursday.

Also Read: FG Blames Media As Twitter Cites African HQ In Ghana

Ibrahim Gambari, his chief of staff; Muhammed Bello, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, and other security chiefs welcomed him back.

Recall that Buhari departed for the UK on March 30 for what the presidency described as his “routine medical check-up.”

“President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja this afternoon, after a private trip to London, the United Kingdom,” the Personal Assistant to the President, Bashir Ahmad tweeted.