Why We Suspended Protest Against Buhari Medical Trip -Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide has stated that the planned protests against the medical trip embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari, was suspended in the spirit of Ramadan.

He stated this in a statement titled, ‘Ramadan: Temporary Suspension of #HarassBuhariOutofLondon Protests’ on Tuesday.

Omokri stated that Omoyele Sowore’s #BuhariMustGo group has also been appealed to suspend the protests.

He said, “Due to the Ramadan fast which began today, April 13, 2021, we have decided to temporarily suspend #HarassBuhariOutofLondon to allow General Muhammadu Buhari to observe his fast in peace.

“We believe it is the humane thing to do, given our love for God and humanity.

“I also personally call on Omoyele Sowore’s #BuhariMustGo group, who have periodically been holding a separate protest, which is not affiliated to ours, to consider granting this concession on humanitarian grounds.

“We are closely monitoring both his residence and his doctor’s officers and if General Buhari makes an attempt to see his London doctors during this period, we will consider this a breach of our truce and resume the protests.

“However, as long as Buhari does not breach this, I believe we should respect the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, not because of Buhari, but because of our love for the Muslim ummah who are also victims of General Buhari’s misrule.”