Reminisce Celebrates Wife On Her 40th Birthday

Popular Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru, alias Reminisce has celebrated his wife on her 40th birthday on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

The ‘Daddy Mi’ veteran rapper took to his Instagram page to share stunning studio portraits of his wife and mother of his children.

“Happy 40th My Love! Love ya to Bits.❤#MummyMo“, he wrote as caption.

Information Nigeria recalls that the rapper, also known as Baba Hafusa, celebrated his 40th birthday in January, 2021.

The rapper, also known as Alaga Ibile or Oja Daddy, was given a pleasant surprise on his birthday as he got a PS5 present from his friends.

The rapper also shared highlights from the day on his social media pages.

See his post below: