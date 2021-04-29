Workers’ Day: FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, a public holiday to mark this year’s International Workers Day Celebration.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

He congratulated Nigerian workers for witnessing this year’s celebration.

While commending the workers for their patience, understanding, and support in driving the policies and programmes of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, the minister said the government is determined to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.

Aregbesola called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian workers and the Labour Unions, saying the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

“Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country. I, therefore, call on the Labour Force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible,” Aregbesola said.

Aregbesola wishes all Nigerian workers a peaceful May Day celebration.