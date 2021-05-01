Abductor Of Kankara Schoolboys Shot Dead

Notorious bandit leader Auwalun Daudawa, who led the abduction of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina state, has been killed.

Daudawa had laid down his arms and accepted Governor Bello Matawalle’s peace initiative on February 8.

But a few days ago, it was reported that Daudawa had returned to the forest to continue his banditry.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara State, Abubakar Dauran said Daudawa left Gusau day two days ago.

He had reportedly told some people that he was going to attend one of his relatives’ wedding.

However, he rustled over 100 cows and killed the herdsman in charge, the Commissioner said.

In retaliation, some people around the area organised and killed him too.

Daudawa had surrendered 20 AK-47 rifles, 20 Magazines, one General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), one Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) and several ammunitions to the Zamfara State government on the day he repented with five of his comrades.