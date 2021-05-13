Atletico Madrid Moves Closer To La Liga Title

Atletico Madrid moved an inch closer to becoming La Liga champions with a hard-fought victory over Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Yannick Carrasco put Atletico ahead when he collected Marcos Llorente’s ball over the top of the Sociedad defence and finished past Alex Remiro.

Angel Correa doubled the hosts’ lead with a first-time finish following Luis Suarez’s excellent through ball.

Igor Zubeldia scored late on for Sociedad but Atletico held on to win.

Also Read: Manchester City Win Premier League Title After Manchester United Lose To Leicester

Atletico will win the Spanish title if they win both their last two matches.

They play at home against 11th-placed Osasuna on Sunday, 16 May before ending the campaign a week later away at a Real Valladolid side that are 18th and in the relegation zone.

Atletico sits four points clear of 2nd-placed, Barcelona and six points clear of Real Madrid, who has a game in hand.