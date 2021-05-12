Manchester City Win Premier League Title After Manchester United Lose To Leicester

Manchester City won the Premier League title in on Monday after closest challengers Manchester United fell against Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now 10 points ahead of second-placed United, who have just three games remaining.

Also Read: Real Madrid Miss Chance To Top La Liga With Draw Against Sevilla

Luke Thomas had put Leicester in front with a fantastic far-post volley into the top corner. However, Mason Greenwood levelled for United 5 minutes later.

Leicester defender, Caglar Soyuncu’s far-post header in the 67th minute was enough to inflict a damning defeat on United and boost the foxes champions league hopes.