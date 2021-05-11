Toke Makinwa Addresses Those Stressing Her About Marriage

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has addressed those stressing her about marriage in a recent Twitter post.

The on-air personality and vlogger took to her Twitter page to demand that they stop disturbing her because even American singer, JLo, who is her mentor, is also yet to find love.

“You people that constantly stress me about marriage… Listen the leader of the baby girls movement aka Jlo the real MVP is still trying to sort this love thing out, let me breathe pls 👍. Signed. Management“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that Lopez recently called off her her four-year relationship with her ex, Alex Rodriguez.

See Toke’s post below: