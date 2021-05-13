Smith Rowe Scores As Arsenal Beat Chelsea

Arsenal dented Chelsea’s bid to finish in the Premier League’s top four with a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Midfielder Jorginho was guilty of a woefully misplaced back-pass that ended with Gunners youngster Smith Rowe slotting home early in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues remain in fourth place, but their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League has suffered a serious setback.

They sit six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham, who have a game in hand, and seven ahead of sixth-placed Liverpool, who could be the biggest threat with two games in hand.