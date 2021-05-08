Barcelona And Atletico Draw In Top Of La Liga Clash

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played a drab draw in the top of La Liga clash on Saturday afternoon.

League leaders, Atletico had the best of the chances in the first half but failed to convert thanks to the brilliance of Barca’s keeper, Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

Barcelona came back out in the second half reinvigorated, however, failed to create clear cut chances.

With this result, Atletico still sits top of the league 2 points ahead of the Catalans and 3 points ahead of Real Madrid, who plays Sevilla on Sunday evening.