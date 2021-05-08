Actress Etinosa Idemudia Confirms Breakup Of Second Marriage

Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has confirmed that her second marriage is over.

The mother of one took to her Instagram Stories to confirm the end of the 6-month marriage after it was first reported by Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Etinosa berated the blogger for prying into her personal affairs. She further noted that the blogger was also the first to publicize her pregnancy which she had intended to keep a secret.

The actress, however, thanked the blogger for helping her make the news public and taking it off her chest. Etinosa added that she knows that it’s an insider who has been feeding the blogger with all the information.