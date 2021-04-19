No Man, Except My Father, Is Responsible For My Success – Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has declared that no man – except her father – is responsible for her success.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star cum brand influencer writes:

“The only man that is allowed beat his chest and say he is behind Etinosa’s success is my father. Any other man wey beat him cheat na lies and chest pain go kill am o”

Read Also: ‘Respect Your Wife, Don’t Bring Sidechics To Your Matrimonial Home’ – Actress Etinosa Idemudia Tells Husbands

A follower then tackled the mother of one in the comments section, reminding her that the father of her child also made her successful by making her a mother.

The actress immediately clapped back at the troll, stating that a child is a human being not an achievement.

See her post and the exchange below: