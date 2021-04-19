You’re Not Doing Your Wife A Favor When You Pay Bills – Actress Mary Njoku Tells Men

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has sent a message across to African men in a new Instagram post.

The movie star and Director-General of Rok Studios wrote that men should not feel like they are doing their wives a favour by footing the bills in the family.

According to the mother of three, paying the bills in the family is the obligation of men.

In her words:

“Dear African men, you are not doing your wife, the mother of your kids a favor when you pay bills. Marriage and parenting is partnership. You are merely holding up your end of the bargain.”

See her full post below: