You’re Not Doing Your Wife A Favor When You Pay Bills – Actress Mary Njoku Tells Men

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku has sent a message across to African men in a new Instagram post.

The movie star and Director-General of Rok Studios wrote that men should not feel like they are doing their wives a favour by footing the bills in the family.

According to the mother of three, paying the bills in the family is the obligation of men.

In her words:

Dear African men, you are not doing your wife, the mother of your kids a favor when you pay bills. Marriage and parenting is partnership. You are merely holding up your end of the bargain.”

See her full post below:

The actress’s post

